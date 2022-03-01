New Matches Announced For WrestleMania 38

WWE confirmed two WrestleMania 38 matches on last night’s RAW – WWE Women’s Tag Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks, and Edge & AJ Styles.

RAW closed with AJ coming out to answer the open challenge issued by Edge last week. The segment wrapped with Edge kicking AJ with a low blow and then attacking him with steel chairs.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup-

-Edge vs. AJ Styles

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

POSSIBLE MATCHES:

-Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

-WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Johnny Knoxville

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

-Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin