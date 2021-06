A total of 4 matches are now official for the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House special on Sunday 6/13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Here is the updated card after this week’s NXT-

-NXT Championship Fatal 5 Way: Karrion Kross (C) vs. Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Ember Moon

-LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest