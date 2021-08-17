New Matches Announced For WWE SummerSlam

Two new WWE SummerSlam matches were announced on tonight’s RAW, the final episode before Saturday’s PPV. Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss was announced, plus Omos & AJ Styles defending the RAW Tag Team Championship against Randy Orton & Riddle.
It was also announced that Veer & Shanky will be banned from ringside for the Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal match.
Here is the updated card for Saturday’s SummerSlam PPV, scheduled for 8/21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas-
WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. John Cena
WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Goldberg
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Championship : Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Sasha Banks
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Mysterios
RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Omos & AJ Styles (C) vs. Riddle & Randy Orton
WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (C) vs. Damian Priest
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Veer & Shanky are banned from ringside)
Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss