New Matches, Appearances Announced For WrestleMania 41 Go-Home Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE has announced some updates for the “go-home” episode of Raw for WrestleMania 41.

On Sunday, Adam Pearce took to X to reveal some new matches and appearances for the April 14, 2025 episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California.

The following is the updated lineup for the 4/14 show:

* Gunther to speak

* Logan Paul to appear

* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman to appear