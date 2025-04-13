New Matches, Appearances Announced For WrestleMania 41 Go-Home Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE has announced some updates for the “go-home” episode of Raw for WrestleMania 41.
On Sunday, Adam Pearce took to X to reveal some new matches and appearances for the April 14, 2025 episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, California.
The following is the updated lineup for the 4/14 show:
* Gunther to speak
* Logan Paul to appear
* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan
* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman to appear
