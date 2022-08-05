New Matches Confirmed for Impact Emergence, Updated Card

For Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Emergence special, several new matches have been revealed.

At Emergence, Jack Evans will take on the X Division Champion. Mike Bailey is the current champion, however on the upcoming Impact show, he will have to defend his title against Rocky Romero. At Emergence, the winner will then go up against Evans in a title defense.

Additionally, a singles match between Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin was announced for Emergence, along with a tag team match between Kushida and Chris Sabin and Joe Doering and Deaner.

The 2022 Emergence event for Impact Wrestling will be broadcast live on Friday, August 12 from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. Impact Plus, FITE TV, and YouTube will all stream the event live for Ultimate Insiders subscribers. Here is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey (c) [or Rocky Romero]

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

Kushida and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner