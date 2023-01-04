New Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Final Line-Up

Several matches have been added to the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil edition airing on the USA Network next week.

Pretty Deadly will host a three-team Gauntlet next Tuesday night, and whoever wins will face NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

On this week’s show, Pretty Deadly had had enough of The New Day ordering them to collect WWE memorabilia, and stated that they are tired of jumping through hoops for The New Day. Pretty Deadly has offered to hold a Gauntlet the following week to prove that they are the best. The New Day has offered the former champions a title shot if they win next week. The Gauntlet’s three teams were not revealed.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Donovan Dijak has also been added to the show for next week.

Dijak abducted Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on last week’s NXT, which distracted Tony D and gave NXT North American Champion Wes Lee the opportunity to retain. This week’s NXT featured a segment in which Dijak held Stacks hostage for the entire week. Dijak then defeated Stacks in singles action while Tony D stood by. Dijak attempted to attack after the match, but Tony stopped him. Tony took the microphone and challenged Dijak to a match on the following week’s show, promising to teach him about street justice. Dijak agreed. Lee later stated that he will be on commentary for the match and that the winner of D’Angelo vs. Dijak will be challenged to a title match.

For New Year’s Evil, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker has also been announced.

Dempsey vs. Walker had previously been announced for this week’s show, but the announcers noted that Dempsey had not been medically cleared to compete. Instead, Andre Chase vs. Drew Gulak took place, with Walker on Gulak’s side. Backstage, Dempsey was seen watching the match and removing his arm sling to toss it to the floor. Backstage, a riled-up Gulak, who is now playing a bit of a heel role, was interrupted by Dempsey. Dempsey stated that whether or not he is injured, he will take it to Walker next week. Walker appeared perplexed when Gulak promised to rip Dempsey’s arm off next week.

The 2023 NXT New Year’s Evil episode will air on the USA Network next Tuesday, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is below, along with related clips from this week’s show:

NXT Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal

Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, Thea Hail, Lyra Valkyria, Valentina Feroz, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer

Winner faces NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day.

Gauntlet Match

Pretty Deadly vs. 3 teams TBA

If they win, Pretty Deadly will earn a title shot at NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Donovan Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Winner will earn a shot at NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who will be on commentary.

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker