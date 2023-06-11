New Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

Two new women’s matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

Next week’s episode will feature Tatum Paxley vs. Roxanne Perez.

During this week’s NXT Battle Royal, Paxley teamed up with Blair Davenport, eliminating herself to save Davenport from a ringside attack by Perez, which led to Perez’s elimination by Jacy Jayne.

#1 contender Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade was also confirmed for Tuesday’s show.

Hail won the Battle Royal on Tuesday to earn a future title shot against NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The final two competitors were Jade and Dana Brooke, but Hail returned to the match after being down on the outside. Hail won by eliminating both Jade and Brooke at the same time.

The following is the updated card for next week’s NXT: