New Matches Confirmed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation Added to Main Event, Final Card

The main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view now includes a stipulation.
Tyrus will defend his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona in the main event of Nuff Said. Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeated The Cardona Family in tag team action Tuesday night on NWA Power, and according to the rules, Tyrus gets to choose the stipulation for Nuff Said.
The main event on Saturday will then have a “No Seconds Allowed at Ringside” rule and no outside interference.
This week, it was also announced that Bully Ray will provide commentary for Cardona vs. Tyrus.
Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra, Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo, Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler, Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop were also announced for Saturday.
The sold-out NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. The pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, and the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FITE. We will have complete coverage of the event.
The following appears to be the final card for Nuff Said:
NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match
Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus (c)
No Seconds Allowed at Ringside; Bully Ray on guest commentary.
No DQ Match for the NWA World Women’s Title
Angelina Love vs. Kamille (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
Blunt Force Trauma vs. La Rebelión (c)
NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Alex Taylor vs. Kerry Morton (c)
NWA National Title Match
Homicide vs. Cyon (c)
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
The Renegade Twins vs. Pretty Empowered (c)
Singapore Cane Match
Thom Latimer vs. Fodder
Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch
EC3 vs Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)
Pre-show Match
Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra
Pre-show Match
Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
Pre-show Match
Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler
Pre-show Match
Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop