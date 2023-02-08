New Matches Confirmed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation Added to Main Event, Final Card

The main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view now includes a stipulation.

Tyrus will defend his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona in the main event of Nuff Said. Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeated The Cardona Family in tag team action Tuesday night on NWA Power, and according to the rules, Tyrus gets to choose the stipulation for Nuff Said.

The main event on Saturday will then have a “No Seconds Allowed at Ringside” rule and no outside interference.

This week, it was also announced that Bully Ray will provide commentary for Cardona vs. Tyrus.

Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra, Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo, Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler, Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop were also announced for Saturday.

The sold-out NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. The pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, and the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FITE. We will have complete coverage of the event.

The following appears to be the final card for Nuff Said:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus (c)

No Seconds Allowed at Ringside; Bully Ray on guest commentary.

No DQ Match for the NWA World Women’s Title

Angelina Love vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Blunt Force Trauma vs. La Rebelión (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Alex Taylor vs. Kerry Morton (c)

NWA National Title Match

Homicide vs. Cyon (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Renegade Twins vs. Pretty Empowered (c)

Singapore Cane Match

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder

Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch

EC3 vs Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)

Pre-show Match

Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra

Pre-show Match

Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

Pre-show Match

Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler

Pre-show Match

Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop