New Matches Confirmed For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Booker T – Impact

A Knockouts tag team match and an X Division #1 Contender’s match have been added to Thursday’s Impact Wrestling line-up.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will go up against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in tag team action. Hogan recently announced that she is done with Impact, and finished up with the company at the recent set of TV tapings.

Impact will also feature Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel in a Fatal 4 Way to determine a new #1 contender to Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander.

On a related note, Thursday’s “Impact In 60” episode, which airs after Impact on AXS, will look back at the Impact career of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker was with TNA from 2007-2010, and was the inaugural TNA Legends Champion, and a one-time TNA World Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact shows. Below is the updated announced line-up for the flagship show:

* Chris Bey with Jay White vs. Juice Robinson with David Finlay

* Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan