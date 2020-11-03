New Matches Confirmed For Wednesday’s NXT Episode

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The storyline for Blackheart vs. Storm is that NXT General Manager William Regal has allowed Blackheart to pick her opponent for doing such a good job as the Halloween Havoc host last week. Blackheart took to Twitter and announced Storm as her opponent.

She wrote:

“Its time for some fresh meat! @wwenxt TOMORROW NIGHT I welcome one of my idols into the ballpit! #wwenxt @usa_network”

In more news for this week’s NXT show, Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida has been announced. Kushida is looking to continue his winning streak, while Grimes is hoping to bounce back from last week’s Haunted House of Terror loss to Dexter Lumis.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tomorrow-

-New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano appears

-Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will appear

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

-Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart

-Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes