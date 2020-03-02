New Matches Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber

Here is the updated card for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV coming out of tonight’s Raw-
Elimination Chamber Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka
Winner will face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.
Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)
3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits (c)
No DQ Match
Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles