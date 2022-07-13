New Matches for Impact’s Derby City Rumble Tapings Revealed

For the Derby City Rumble TV tapings of Impact Wrestling, a number of new matches have been revealed.

As previously mentioned, this Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, Impact will be back at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall to tape upcoming episodes of Impact on AXS. Four matches have already been confirmed for Friday’s tapings and three for Saturday’s.

Here is the updated line-ups for the Derby City Rumble TV tapings.

Friday, July 15:

– Kushida debuts vs. Rich Swann

– Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin

– Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

– Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Saturday, July 16:

– X Division Champion Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero

– The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner

– Kushida vs. TBA