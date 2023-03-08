New Matches For This Week’s ROH TV On HonorClub Revealed (3/9/2023)

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Ahead of Thursday night’s installment of the returning weekly ROH TV show, the promotion has officially announced new matches for the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 3/9 edition of ROH TV On HonorClub:

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB (3/9/2023)

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Tony Deppen (ROH TV Title)* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher (ROH Pure Title)* Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (ROH Women’s Title)* Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams vs. Aussie Open* Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo* Serpentico & Angelico vs. RUSH & Dralistico* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora* Jake Crist & Man Scout vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Cross, Guillermo Rosas & Cody Chhun