New Matches Revealed for AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts, Updated Card

The Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will include a new title match. Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page is also official for tonight’s show.

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title at Blood & Guts vs Leila Grey.

The match was set up as a result of Cargill’s manager, Stokely Hathaway, requesting an Open Challenge at Blood & Guts in a press release. When questioned, Khan replied that he would deliver the contract to the AEW locker room. After Grey accepted the challenge, he then announced Grey vs. Cargill.

After Dan Lambert released a video criticizing Cassidy, alleging that he personifies the “lazy undersized” wrestlers idolized by AEW fans, Tony Khan announced Cassidy vs. Page on Twitter. The challenge was subsequently made by Lambert on behalf of Page, and Khan set up the match.

On Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Cassidy lost to the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, while Page defeated Serpentico on Monday’s Elevation show but lost to Miro earlier this month in a qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way, which PAC won.

Per the request of @AmericanTopTeam,@orangecassidy vs @OfficialEGO Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live On @TBSNetwork Tomorrow Night

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT Thank you to everyone worldwide who supports @AEW and pro wrestling! See you all Tomorrow Night on TBS at #BloodAndGuts! https://t.co/JBtIsqQ3vz pic.twitter.com/AdSSlnSL6z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022

The new lineup for tonight’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena is below:

– Forbidden Door fallout

– Christian Cage will speak

– Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

– Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page