New Matches Revealed for Impact Over Drive, Updated Line-Up

Impact Over Drive will take place tonight, November 18 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. For Ultimate Insiders members, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. The updated line-up is below:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Last Knockout Standing Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

Pre-show: Fatal 6 Way X-Division Free-For-All

Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Winners will earn a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.