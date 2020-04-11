New Matches Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Broadcast

AEW announced the following on Saturday, revealing that Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. You can check out the updated card below:
* AEW World Championship No Holds Barred Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana
* Dr. Britt Baker in Action
* Chuckie T vs. Kip Sabaian
* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D
This Wednesday on Dynamite – @sammyguevara made a promise to #LeChampion @IAmJericho that he will put a stop to #PineapplePete @SugarDunkerton!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/tw3V4TAYrw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 11, 2020