New Matches Revealed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Broadcast

AEW announced the following on Saturday, revealing that Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. You can check out the updated card below:

* AEW World Championship No Holds Barred Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

* Dr. Britt Baker in Action

* Chuckie T vs. Kip Sabaian

* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D