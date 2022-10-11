New Matches Revealed for NJPW Battle Autumn, Karl Anderson Still Advertised

NJPW Battle Autumn will now feature two additional matches on November 5.

Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, Master Wato, and Hiromu Takahashi will fight in a wild card tag team match, the pairings will be determined by a random draw.

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) will also wrestle against mystery opponents.

The semifinal round of the NJPW World TV Title competition will also take place.

Despite returning to WWE alongside Luke Gallows on Monday’s WWE RAW, Karl Anderson defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo is still listed for the event.

Here is the current card for NJPW Battle Autumn:

* IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

* Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi compete in a wild card tag match

* Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TBA

* NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinals