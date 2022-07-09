New Matches Revealed for NJPW Music City Mayhem at Starrcast V Weekend

More matches have been added to the NJPW Music City Mayhem event for the Starrcast V weekend.

Blake Christian will compete against Hiromu Takahashi at Music City Mayhem, while Clark Connors will face Davey Richards.

Since doing the 40th Anniversary Tour in March and May of 2012, this will be Richard’s first NJPW bout in ten years. In an eight-man tag team match on May 6, 2012, he competed against Kushida, Tiger Mask IV, Ryusuke Taguchi, and the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger, losing with Rocky Romero, Gedo, and Jado.

NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event will air live on FITE TV at 3pm ET. Here is the updated card:

– No DQ Main Event: Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (non-title)

– Kushida vs. TBA

– Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors

– Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi