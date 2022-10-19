New Matches Revealed for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street

NJPW has announced that the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships will be defended by Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. Their opponents will be the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) as well as Kevin Knight & The DKC.

In addition, Minori Suzuki will square off against Clark Connors, and Rocky Romero will team up with YOH to compete against Yujiro Takahashi and SHO.

Here is the updated line-up for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street:

Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Shelley & Alex Shelley) vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

KOPW 2022

Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo

Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors