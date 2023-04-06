New Matches Revealed For Post-WrestleMania 39 SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

WWE has announced new matches for SmackDown Live on FOX following WrestleMania 39.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, will be on the show to continue celebrating their big title win over The Usos at WrestleMania. A six-man and tag team bout is also confirmed for the show.

The following is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 39

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

* Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in six-man action

* 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest