New Matches Revealed for This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

New WWE NXT matches have been announced for Tuesday’s USA Network episode of WWE NXT.

This week, Indi Hartwell will face Tatum Paxley.

Hartwell has recently clashed with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca. On last week’s show, she told McKenzie Mitchell that she is committed and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley hasn’t appeared on NXT since she and Ivy Nile were defeated by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming up with Nile to defeat Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

The Schism’s Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler) was also added to Tuesday’s NXT card.

On last Tuesday’s show, the Dyad accompanied Joe Gacy to the ring for his victory over Cameron Grimes, while Briggs and Jensen stood with Fallon Henley in rejecting Kiana James’ offer to buy the Henley family bar. Briggs and Jensen have recently expressed interest in the NXT Tag Team Titles, and The Dyad will almost certainly pursue them now that The Schism has been resolved with the arrival of Ava Raine.

The following is an updated lineup for this week’s NXT episode on USA Network:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid)

* Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga) will return to in-ring action

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes sign contract for their November 22 title match

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline