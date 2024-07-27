New Matches Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Collision

Additional matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

AEW announced that PAC will face Lio Rush in a singles match, as PAC builds momentum for AEW All In next month. It was also announced that Thunder Rosa, the AEW Women’s World Champion, will face Maya World.

The remainder of the card includes Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, FTR vs. MxM, The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram, and The Conglomeration vs. Premier Athletes.

AEW will air Battle of the Belts XI at 10 PM Eastern, with the following bouts taking place:

Vacant ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

CMLL Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo