New Matches Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match and Braun Strowman vs. Omos have been added to WWE Crown Jewel.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. The updated card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos