New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card

The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.

Halloween Havoc now has a second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” stipulation match. Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will face off at Halloween Havoc under an unannounced stipulation after months of feuding.

The lineup for the NXT Halloween Havoc Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Title has been finalized. Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in the Best of 3 Series finale on Tuesday night’s NXT episode. Frazer has also secured the final slot in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, per the match’s rules.

NXT Halloween Havoc is set to take place on Saturday, October 22 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will be broadcasted live on Peacock and the WWE Network. The current announced card is as follows:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.