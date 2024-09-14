New Matches & Segment Announced For 9/16 WWE Raw

The announcements keep coming regarding Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

In a new video released via social media, Raw G.M. Adam Pearce has announced Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio and Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman as new matches for the September 16 episode of the show.

Additionally, he confirmed that CM Punk will speak in his first appearance back since the latest attack from Drew McIntyre.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) for the WWE Tag-Team Championships was previously announced for the 9/16 show.

Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.