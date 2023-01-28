New Matches Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite; Title Match and More Announced

A new singles match and title match have been added to the AEW Dynamite episode airing next Wednesday.

On Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita will face ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage for the first time.

Takeshita vs. Cage was confirmed after Takeshita saved Bryan Danielson from a beating by Cage and AEW World Champion MJF on Wednesday. Danielson defeated Cage this week, Bandido the previous week, and Takeshita on January 11. He needs two more victories to qualify for the Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution on March 5. On next week’s show, Danielson will face debutant Timothy Thatcher.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will also defend her title against Red Velvet at Dynamite.

Cargill will reach a major milestone of 50 wins and 0 losses if she wins over Velvet. After Velvet and Kiera Hogan confronted Cargill and Leila Grey backstage on Friday night’s AEW Rampage, the match was made. Velvet has also left The Baddies, following Hogan’s departure, as The Baddies’ internal conflict continued.

The match on Dynamite will be Velvet and Cargill’s third singles match, with Cargill leading the series 2-0. Cargill also made her Dynamite debut against Velvet on March 3, 2021, when she and NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal defeated Velvet and Cody Rhodes.

The updated card for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Wright State University in Dayton, OH is as follows:

* Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page III

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against a tag team to be announced

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet and looks to go 50-0