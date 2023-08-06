New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Collision show, new matches and segments were made official for next Wednesday’s show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the August 9 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/9/2023)

* Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Anna Jay (AEW Women’s Title)* Jack Perry (C) vs. Rob Van Dam (FTW Title)* The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz* Adam Cole & MJF will be appear live* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Mandatory Meeting* Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley

