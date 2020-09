Several new matches have been added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite lineup. Here is the latest card:

The Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ Tag Team Match

Kip Sabian to announce his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford

Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

Matt Hardy to talk

