New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view.

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.

Also announced for the show is a one-on-one showdown between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The contract signing for the match will take place on next week’s Raw.

Finally, Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley was also added to the card.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/18 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER (2/18/2023)

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

* Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

* Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

* Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

* Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 2/18 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.