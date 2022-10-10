New Member of Los Ingobernables De Japon Revealed at NJPW Declaration of Power

Los Ingobernables de Japon has a new member as Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi teamed together against United Empire’s Will Ospreay, Francesco Akira, TJP, and Aaron Henare at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Declaration of Power show from Ryogoku Kokugikan on today.

While the referee was distracted, BUSHI hit Akira with his finisher to give LIJ the victory.

Titan of CMLL fame was revealed as the masked competitor. LIJ then voted to accept him as the faction’s newest member. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi are now all involved in the faction.