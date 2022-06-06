New Member of the Judgment Day Will Be Revealed on WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, a new member of the Judgment Day will be introduced. There have been rumors of Tommaso Ciampa joining the group, so it might be him or someone else entirely.

Here is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Douddrop vs. Rhea Ripley in a match to determine the number 1 contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship

* Cody Rhodes will speak after his win last night at Hell in a Cell

* The Judgment Day will add a new member

* Miz TV

