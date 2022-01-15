New Men’s Royal Rumble Match Participants Announced

The following Men’s Royal Rumble entrants were confirmed on this week’s SmackDown – Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.

Kingston also confirmed that Xavier Woods will not be in the match due to the calf injury suffered last Friday.

The Royal Rumble PPV takes place on 1/29 from St. Louis. Below is the updated lineup-

–WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop

-Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

–Men’s Royal Rumble: Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Big E, AJ Styles, WWE U.S. Champion Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, 16 more TBA

–Women’s Royal Rumble: Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Shotzi, Natalya, Tamina, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte, 11 more TBA