New MLW Battle Riot IV Participants Revealed, Scarlett Bordeaux to Debut

For the forthcoming Battle Riot IV event, MLW has confirmed five more competitors. On Thursday night’s MLW Fusion episode, the following names were revealed:

– Bandido

– Lance Anoa’i

– Juicy Finau

– Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

– KC Navarro

Battle Riot IV now has 16 confirmed participants. For the match, the following names were previously announced: Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy.

The MLW Battle Riot IV event, which will take place on Thursday, June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, will feature a 40-man Battle Riot fight. This event will also serve as a taping for MLW Fusion TV. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at MLWNYC.com.

The winner of Battle Riot IV will face MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for the title at their convenience.

More Battle Riot entries will be announced in the coming weeks, and there will be surprise guests unveiled on the night of the show. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega and Taya Valkyrie are also advertised for the show.

Scarlett Bordeaux will also make her debut during the Battle Riot event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. On the Battle Riot match, MLW wrote the following:

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!