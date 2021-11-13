New MLW Title Coming Soon, Changes To MLW World Heavyweight Title Planned

MLW is set to introduce a new championship title belt soon, while also planning to change the look of their main title belt.

MLW has been building up their women’s division as of late, and word now via Fightful Select is that a MLW Women’s Featherweight Title is coming soon to the company. Company officials recently started talking to various belt makers about the design of the title.

MLW hired Shimmer co-founder Dave Prazak back in the summer to help relaunch their women’s division. The MLW women’s featherweight division was officially announced back in September as Holidead, Nicole Savoy, Brittany Blake, Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo of The SeaStars, Willow Nightingale and Zoey Skye were introduced as the first members of the women’s division roster.

The MLW War Chamber and Fusion tapings held last weekend in Philadelphia featured two women’s division matches – Holidead vs. Nightingale, plus The SeaStars vs. Davienne and Skylar.

In other MLW title belt news, there are plans to shrink the size of the MLW World Heavyweight Title belt, currently held by Alexander Hammerstone. It was noted that a more normal-sized title will be introduced soon as MLW founder Court Bauer didn’t like the almost novelty-size of some of the belts in the company. The design itself wasn’t the concern, just the size.

Stay tuned for more.