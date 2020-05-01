New Money in the Bank Competitors, Both Matches To Air At Once – Updated MITB Card

Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler in tonight’s Smackdown main event to earn the final Smackdown spot for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank PPV on 5/10. As reported earlier, Carmella beat Mandy Rose tonight to get the final spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

WWE announced on Smackdown tonight that both men’s and women’s matches will air simultaneously. As reported before, they will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ and end on the roof of the building.

Below is the updated MITB card for the PPV on 5/10, which is set to take place from WWE HQ in Stamford and the WWE PC in Orlando:

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Apollo Crews’ replacement TBD

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella