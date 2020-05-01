New Money in the Bank Competitors, Both Matches To Air At Once – Updated MITB Card

Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler in tonight’s Smackdown main event to earn the final Smackdown spot for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank PPV on 5/10. As reported earlier, Carmella beat Mandy Rose tonight to get the final spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.
WWE announced on Smackdown tonight that both men’s and women’s matches will air simultaneously. As reported before, they will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ and end on the roof of the building.
Below is the updated MITB card for the PPV on 5/10, which is set to take place from WWE HQ in Stamford and the WWE PC in Orlando:
WWE Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Apollo Crews’ replacement TBD
Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella
Yippee Ki Yay. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nOZ4TrWWur
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020
Your 👂👂 don't deceive you.
For the first time ever, the Men's and Women's #MITB Ladder Matches will be happening SIMULTANEOUSLY! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iF4abSludy
— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020