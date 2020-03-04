New Movie Role For CM Punk

CM Punk is set to co-star in a new supernatural horror movie called “Jakob’s Wife” with horror legend Barbara Crampton, according to Deadline.

Filming has wrapped on the project after an “under-the-radar” shoot in Canton, Mississippi. The movie was directed by Travis Stevens, who recently directed Punk’s “Girl on the Third Floor” movie, which is on Netflix now. The trailer embedded above is for that movie, not the new movie to be released in the future.

The supernatural horror movie follows a woman in her late 50s, who discovers a new sense of power that comes with a heavy toll, following a chance encounter with The Master.

The cast also includes Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons, Robert Rusler, Sarah Lind, Mark Kelly and Nyisha Bell.