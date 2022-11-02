New Mysterious Video Teases Former T-BAR’s WWE Return as Donovan Dijak With New Look

On this week’s episode, a new vignette for the former T-return BAR’s to WWE NXT aired.

A man identified as Donovan Dijak sat under a light and began speaking into a tape recorder, as seen in the video below. The video includes footage from the recent fire in which the T-BAR mask was burned, as well as a shot of the NXT Title belt, which is currently held by Bron Breakker.

“My eyes are no longer shielded, my business is unfinished. A new order of high justice is upon NXT. It’s not about anger or frustration, it’s about authority. My authority,” he said.

While recording his tape, the man wrote on a pad of paper, “Justice. Authority. NXT.”

Dijak appears to be sporting a new beard these days, and it appears he will be vying for the NXT Championship when he returns.

Following NXT, Dijak took to the official T-BAR account and posted a black and white screenshot of the overhead light he was sitting under in the new vignette that aired. The post is embedded below.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Donovan Dijak’s name was officially added to the internal NXT roster within the last week. The former Dominik Dijakovic is reportedly resuming his career as Dominik Dijakovic, including in ROH.

There is no word on when Dijak will return to the ring for WWE, but the strong push comes as no surprise given that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others on his team have remained optimistic about the 2015 ROH Top Prospect tournament winner. Since the new regime took over in early August, there has been talk of re-packaging T-BAR, and word is that T-BAR was impressing officials prior to the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Since the summer of 2017, the former RETRIBUTION member has been with WWE. His most recent non-Battle Royal TV appearance was a loss to Omos on the February 28 RAW, followed by a loss to Finn Balor on the December 6, 2021 RAW. Dijak’s most recent NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the NXT show on July 22, 2020.

The following are the posts for Dijak, as well as the previous vignette that aired: