New Mystery Vignette with More References to Top Stars Air on WWE RAW

During Monday’s WWE RAW, another cryptic teaser was aired.

The Hardys, Christian Cage, WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, The Dudleys, and Eddie Guerrero are just a few of the names that appear in the mystery vignettes that WWE has started running during Money In the Bank, as we’ve previously mentioned.

The new RAW segment, which can be seen below, also featured an hourglass, references to John Cena, Randy Orton, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, among other things.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it has been rumored and speculated that the new vignette is connected to the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Since being booted from The Judgment Day on June 6 RAW by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and their newest member, Finn Balor, Edge has not been seen on WWE TV. After the beating that night, Edge was carried from the ring on a stretcher, and the storyline update from WWE stated that he was transferred to a nearby hospital with brain injuries. Later that week, during WWE’s The Bump, there was another update on Edge’s injury storyline. It stated that Edge had a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was discovered when he had orbital CT scans at a hospital.

Edge’s return to action was not given a specific time date, but it was rumored that he would be returning as a babyface. PWMania.com previously reported how Edge was against the change in plans for The Judgment Day.

You can watch the two mystery vignettes below: