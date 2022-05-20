New Name Confirmed For Ultimate X At Impact Slammiversary, Qualifier For Next Week

Tonight’s Impact On AXS saw Mike Bailey defeat Laredo Kid to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

The 6-man match now features Mike Bailey, Kenny King & X-Division Champion Ace Austin.

Another qualifying match will air next week with Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley. After that match there will be two more open spots.

Impact’s 20th anniversary is scheduled for the Slammiversary PPV on Sunday 6/19 from the Fairgrounds in Nashville TN. Here is the updated lineup-

-Ultimate X For The X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (C) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King vs. Alex Shelley or Trey Miguel vs. TBA vs. TBA

-Queen Of The Mountain Match For The Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eric Young