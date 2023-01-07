New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster

The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.

The first SmackDown of 2023 also included a backstage promo from Liv Morgan, who declared her spot and stated her desire to be the number one entrant. Morgan is the first confirmed name for the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match.

As seen above, Cody Rhodes is also featured in the updated WWE Royal Rumble poster. This is a strong indication he will be making a Royal Rumble return.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The updated card is below, along with related shots from this week’s SmackDown:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, 28 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan, 29 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight