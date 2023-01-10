New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match, Updated Line-Up

The first RAW Superstars for the WWE Royal Rumble matches have been announced.

Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory all confirmed their spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on this week’s RAW. They will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match alongside Ricochet and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.

Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley also declared their spots for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on RAW. They will compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match alongside Liv Morgan.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The updated card is as follows:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, 25 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, 27 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight