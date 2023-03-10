New New Matches Revealed For Impact Sacrifice, Updated Line-Up

Two new matches for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Sacrifice pay-per-view have been announced.

The feud between Tommy Dreamer and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will continue at Sacrifice in the first-ever Busted Open match in Impact Wrestling, presented by Busted Open Radio. This is essentially a fight to the death.

“The longstanding rivalry between Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will have its next chapter written when they meet in the first-ever Busted Open match at Sacrifice. During the LIVE in-ring edition of Busted Open at No Surrender, Bully crossed the line once again when he scalded Dreamer with hot coffee, damaging his retina in the process. A fired-up Dreamer would lay out the challenge and Director of Authority Santino Marella made the match official. The first person to make their opponent bleed will be declared the winner,” Impact noted in their official match preview.

This will be the first singles match between the ECW Originals since the TNA One Night Only: Old School tapings on December 30, 2013, when Bully won a Street Fight. Prior to that, Dreamer defeated Bully in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match at TNA Victory Road in May 2011, and Bully defeated Dreamer on July 18, 1998, at the ECW Arena live event in Philadelphia. The 1998 match appears to be their first recorded singles match.

Trey Miguel has also been ordered by Director of Authority Influence Santino Marella to defend his Impact X-Division Title at No Surrender. Marella will hand-pick the opponent.

Impact wrote in their announcement, “After outlasting Crazzy Steve in the first-ever Monster’s Ball match for the X-Division Championship, Trey Miguel didn’t hold back when he wasn’t booked to compete at No Surrender. Following a beatdown at the hands of PCO, Miguel voiced his displeasure directly to the Director of Authority. But did Miguel bite off more than he can chew? We’ll find out when Miguel defends the X-Division Title at Sacrifice against an opponent handpicked by Santino Marella himself.”

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will be broadcast live from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Friday, March 24. It will be available to Impact Ultimate Insiders via Impact Plus and YouTube.

The current card is as follows:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)