New Number One Contenders To WWE Tag-Team Titles Confirmed

We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.

The Judgment Day earned the match by winning the Tag-Team Turmoil gauntlet main event on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

Priest and Mysterio entered in the final match of the gauntlet and defeated The Street Profits after Mysterio filled in for Finn Balor, who was injured in the previous fall against Alpha Academy.

