New NXT Halloween Havoc Match Announced

A Haunted House of Terror match with Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis has been announced for next Wednesday’s special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT.

Also, Wade Barrett has challenged Vic Joseph to a Halloween costume contest between the announcers for next week.

Here is the current line up for Halloween Havoc next Wednesday-

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Host: Shotzi Blackheart