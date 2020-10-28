New NXT Halloween Havoc Match Confirmed

WWE has announced Jake Atlas vs. Santos Escobar for Halloween Havoc tomorrow night. Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship will not be on the line.
Halloween Havoc will air tomorrow night on USA Network and we will have full coverage here on PWMania. Here is the updated line up for tomorrow-
Host: Shotzi Blackheart
Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)
Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)
Haunted House of Terror Match
Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis
Non-Title Match
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Pat McAfee will appear with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch