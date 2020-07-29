New NXT Match Announced For Tonight

WWE has announced Io Shirai and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae for tonight’s NXT show. This match will open the episode.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight-

-Triple Threat: Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

-Keith Lee will address Karrion Kross

-NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium returns

-Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah Scott

