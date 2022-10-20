New NXT Show Being Developed By WWE?

Could the WWE be developing a brand new NXT show?

According to a trademark that was recently filed by the WWE, NXT Deadline, NXT could be moving forward with a new program:

“NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

There has been no official word yet from the WWE about the plans for NXT Deadline, whether it will be another TV show or possibly a digital series.

In addition, NXT Deadline could very well be the name of an upcoming PPV event.

PWMania will be following this story and have more details as they develop.