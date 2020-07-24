New NXT UK Trademarks For “Heritage Cup”

WWE filed to trademark “Heritage Cup” and “NXT UK Heritage Cup” on July 20th. There’s no word yet on what these trademarks are for but it could be for a tournament.

The following trademark descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for each name:

NXT UK has been on a hiatus for several months due to the CoronaVirus outbreak. The weekly show still airs on the WWE Network but they have been airing Best Of specials instead of new material. There’s no word yet no what the Heritage Cup is, or when they plan to announce a return to normal operations for the brand. We will keep you updated.