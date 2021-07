Bray Wyatt is trending this week after a WWE fan spotted him at a grocery store and posted a photo of the two. This led to many comments on how Wyatt seems to be in the best shape of his life while away from WWE.

Wyatt has been away from WWE since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 and there is no word on when he will be back. He was advertised for the August 9th RAW in Orlando at one point.

Here is the new photo of Wyatt-

