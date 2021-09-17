New Photo Of CM Punk And The “Crying Rampage Fan”

The viral “Crying CM Punk Fan” recently got to meet Punk.

You may remember how a fan went viral for crying during Punk’s big AEW debut on Rampage last month, at the United Center in Chicago. The cameras scanned the crowd as Punk made his long awaited return to pro wrestling, and caught several emotional fans, but one man stood out. The fan was seen crying for Punk’s return as he pointed at the ring. The man quickly went viral and was defended by several pro wrestlers, and Punk himself after he was mocked by other fans.

In an update, a photo has surfaced of the man meeting Punk during AEW’s All Out Weekend earlier this month. The man is seen wearing an “All Access” badge in the photo, indicating that he received the VIP treatment at the pay-per-view.

You can see the photo below-